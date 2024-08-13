Previous
Beautiful Oak by beverley365
Beautiful Oak

My son only chooses oak when it’s naturally fallen due to weather I guess
This is his desk which I love to use…

Some living 100 years, however oak trees can live 10 times that long.
Some oak trees can live up to 1,000 years! Interestingly, they continue to grow and produce acorns until they reach the age of 700.

France is Europe's leading producer of oak. oak accounts for 5 530 000 ha of French forest.
Beautifully tall, slow growing, up to 40 meters in height, with straight trunks, up to one meter in diameter.
Oak is Soooo beautiful… & inspiring.
Beverley

Latest from all albums

Diana
Lovely capture of this beautiful wood, I love the grain. Interesting info too.
August 13th, 2024  
