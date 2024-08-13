Beautiful Oak

My son only chooses oak when it’s naturally fallen due to weather I guess

This is his desk which I love to use…



Some living 100 years, however oak trees can live 10 times that long.

Some oak trees can live up to 1,000 years! Interestingly, they continue to grow and produce acorns until they reach the age of 700.



France is Europe's leading producer of oak. oak accounts for 5 530 000 ha of French forest.

Beautifully tall, slow growing, up to 40 meters in height, with straight trunks, up to one meter in diameter.

Oak is Soooo beautiful… & inspiring.