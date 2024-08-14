A window of orange mesh…

I love the vibrant colours & patterns both modern & vintage.



I’m in a silly giggly mood today…



I went to my sons early this morning for breakfast before he left for work, gosh he was so serious and grown up. There’s a time and place for this! ( only allowed In the history books ).



I reminded him how important it is to act your shoe size! He’s 11… I’m only 9



I wish someone had told me this when I was 20… really 20.