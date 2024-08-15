Sign up
Previous
346 / 365
Tomato Hearts ….from Cœur d'Antan Bretagne.
These are in our friends back garden…
Tomatoes arrived in France in the 16th century after their discovery in South America.
Tomatoes are traditionally grown in open fields in south-west France and by home gardeners. Tomatoes are an annual plant that produces fruit throughout the season.
I’m looking forward to growing them.
15th August 2024
15th Aug 24
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A lovely crop - all ready to ripen !
August 15th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Freshly grown picked straight of the vine are the best
August 15th, 2024
Dianne
ace
Such a sweet shape.
August 15th, 2024
Diana
ace
Lovely shot of this beautiful veggie garden.
August 15th, 2024
