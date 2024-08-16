Sign up
Pearls of joy
Taking photos on my phone is amazing, every detail good or bad captured.
These were made with passion, enthusiasm and love on the beach 1994 in the Indian Ocean.
The old clasp, the string, the odd sizes of water pearls make a beautiful necklace…
I have enough jewellery… said no one ever!
Ha ha
Pearls have been used as adornment for centuries, as far back as ancient Greece,
they believed pearls were the tears of the gods.
The oldest known pearl jewellery was discovered in the sarcophagus of a Persian princess who died in 520 BC.
16th August 2024
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1216
photos
112
followers
146
following
95% complete
View this month »
Susan Wakely
ace
Very nice with a pretty clasp.
August 16th, 2024
