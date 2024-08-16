Pearls of joy

Taking photos on my phone is amazing, every detail good or bad captured.



These were made with passion, enthusiasm and love on the beach 1994 in the Indian Ocean.

The old clasp, the string, the odd sizes of water pearls make a beautiful necklace…



I have enough jewellery… said no one ever!

Ha ha



Pearls have been used as adornment for centuries, as far back as ancient Greece,

they believed pearls were the tears of the gods.



The oldest known pearl jewellery was discovered in the sarcophagus of a Persian princess who died in 520 BC.