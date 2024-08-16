Previous
Pearls of joy by beverley365
347 / 365

Pearls of joy

Taking photos on my phone is amazing, every detail good or bad captured.

These were made with passion, enthusiasm and love on the beach 1994 in the Indian Ocean.
The old clasp, the string, the odd sizes of water pearls make a beautiful necklace…

I have enough jewellery… said no one ever!
Ha ha

Pearls have been used as adornment for centuries, as far back as ancient Greece,
they believed pearls were the tears of the gods.

The oldest known pearl jewellery was discovered in the sarcophagus of a Persian princess who died in 520 BC.
16th August 2024 16th Aug 24

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
95% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Very nice with a pretty clasp.
August 16th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise