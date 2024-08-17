“Yellow-coloured objects appear to be gold.” – Aristotle

I took this photo on thursday it was a super hot & gloriously sunny day, I’m so glad I did because this morning the rain has battered and squished it…flowers tend to thrive so… we’ll see.



I’m giving myself a weekend of chilling and being creative… I’ve been really focused these few months and feel I need to re-energise.



“Saturday: a day when the world slows down just enough for you to catch up with your dreams.”





