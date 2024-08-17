Previous
“Yellow-coloured objects appear to be gold.” – Aristotle by beverley365
348 / 365

“Yellow-coloured objects appear to be gold.” – Aristotle

I took this photo on thursday it was a super hot & gloriously sunny day, I’m so glad I did because this morning the rain has battered and squished it…flowers tend to thrive so… we’ll see.

I’m giving myself a weekend of chilling and being creative… I’ve been really focused these few months and feel I need to re-energise.

“Saturday: a day when the world slows down just enough for you to catch up with your dreams.”


Susan Wakely ace
Such a lovely yellow.
August 17th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a sweet ray of sunlight - gorgeous yellow !
August 17th, 2024  
Diana ace
Lovely shot of this beautiful ray of sunshine.
August 17th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
The best kind of gold, A flower
August 17th, 2024  
