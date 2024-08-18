A carefree spirit, great music & unforgettable fashion

The fashion of the '70s was all about self-expression and having fun. Bell-bottom jeans, platform shoes, and tie-dye shirts & cheesecloth shirts were all the rage.



Going to the cinema to see ‘rocky’ Star Wars’ and Love story…



Spending hours playing games like"Pong," "Space Invaders,"



The music was infectious, with hits like "I Will Survive" by Gloria Gaynor and "Le Freak" by Chic. Mud oh my goodness tiger feet!

Oh and not forgetting Showaddywaddy… I can remember the words to this day!



One vintage ring brings a memory of youth, a simple life and so much more…

