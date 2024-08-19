Previous
A wall of colour… by beverley365
350 / 365

A wall of colour…

Behind the barrier a couple of flourishing bush’s were hiding. Although wet and soggy the colours were vibrant.
So cheerful and full…

Colour gives us inspiration and joy.

“You create your own decoration. You choose your colour, you choose your mood…. If you are depressed, you put some bright yellow and suddenly you are happy.” – Philippe Starck

19th August 2024 19th Aug 24

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
95% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Lovely capture of these beautiful blooms.
August 19th, 2024  
Christina ace
Beautiful colours
August 19th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
So lovely.
August 19th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise