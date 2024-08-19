Sign up
Previous
350 / 365
A wall of colour…
Behind the barrier a couple of flourishing bush’s were hiding. Although wet and soggy the colours were vibrant.
So cheerful and full…
Colour gives us inspiration and joy.
“You create your own decoration. You choose your colour, you choose your mood…. If you are depressed, you put some bright yellow and suddenly you are happy.” – Philippe Starck
19th August 2024
19th Aug 24
3
0
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Diana
ace
Lovely capture of these beautiful blooms.
August 19th, 2024
Christina
ace
Beautiful colours
August 19th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
So lovely.
August 19th, 2024
