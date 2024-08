and then there were two…

Beavering away on my cataloguing as fast as I can, just keep it simple!



There are moments of daydreaming and seeing understanding and learning newness that often surprises me and inspires me.

How would we manage without google?



This task is related to the past oh so many years ago, so I find myself constantly updating memories in my journal. It’s wonderful that a vintage parfum can unravel an avalanche of exciting happy moments of life.