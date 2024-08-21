Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
352 / 365
Simplicity
Now I’m grown up ha ha life and things just get better.
I’ve had these since I was 10yrs, they have a magnetic clasp which was a new thing for jewellery in the mid 50’s.
Whilst there’s only one necklace, fooling around at coffee time I really liked playing with the mirror flip!
I feel inspired cataloging and organising…soon to be a feeling of freedom
21st August 2024
21st Aug 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1226
photos
113
followers
120
following
96% complete
View this month »
345
346
347
348
349
350
351
352
Latest from all albums
349
871
872
350
351
873
352
874
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
Sharing what inspires me
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
What a great image you created, such a lovely shape.
August 21st, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close