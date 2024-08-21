Previous
Simplicity by beverley365
352 / 365

Simplicity

Now I’m grown up ha ha life and things just get better.
I’ve had these since I was 10yrs, they have a magnetic clasp which was a new thing for jewellery in the mid 50’s.

Whilst there’s only one necklace, fooling around at coffee time I really liked playing with the mirror flip!

I feel inspired cataloging and organising…soon to be a feeling of freedom
21st August 2024 21st Aug 24

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
96% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
What a great image you created, such a lovely shape.
August 21st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise