A flash of colour instantly brings a smile to your face
Striding along double quick I stop Ooo many times to take a snap of life.
I’ve walked past this corner many times it’s on the way to the atelier, it’s never been open…yet
Yesterday in the sunshine it was deserving of a photo whilst the green man was flashing and the locals in the cars wondering why? Without a care I took my photos.
It’s a lovely morning with blue sky…rays of sunbeams it’s going to be a gorgeous day…
Absofridaylutely!
23rd August 2024
23rd Aug 24
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Camera
ILCE-6400
Taken
23rd August 2024 7:27am
Susan Wakely
ace
It certainly brightens up a dull space.
August 23rd, 2024
Valerie Chesney
ace
This is quite striking & really catches your eye!
August 23rd, 2024
