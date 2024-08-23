Previous
A flash of colour instantly brings a smile to your face by beverley365
354 / 365

A flash of colour instantly brings a smile to your face

Striding along double quick I stop Ooo many times to take a snap of life.
I’ve walked past this corner many times it’s on the way to the atelier, it’s never been open…yet

Yesterday in the sunshine it was deserving of a photo whilst the green man was flashing and the locals in the cars wondering why? Without a care I took my photos.

It’s a lovely morning with blue sky…rays of sunbeams it’s going to be a gorgeous day…

Absofridaylutely!
Beverley

Susan Wakely ace
It certainly brightens up a dull space.
August 23rd, 2024  
Valerie Chesney ace
This is quite striking & really catches your eye!
August 23rd, 2024  
