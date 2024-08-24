LEGGENDARIA - BOTTECCHIA CENTENARY amazing…

Previous
When I see this bike parked in the garden my heart skips a beat…

Not only do I love this bike with a passion
the owner is my sons age and here for a opera singing lesson.
So, I make my herbal tea and sit in the garden listening… the piano is is both mellow & agressive, quick & slow… I can hear the teachers prompts…
Oh what Wonderful tea break…

OTTAVIO BOTTECCHIA THE ITALIAN POWER
San Martino di Colle Umberto 1 August 1894 - Gemona del
Friuli 15 June 1927. First Italian to win the Tour De France in 1924, wearing the yellow jersey from the first to the last stage.
The Bricklayer from Friuli, Ottavio Bottecchia, has become an undisputed legend of cycling.

BOTTECCHIA CENTENARY

1924-2024 Bottecchia Cicli celebrates the centenary of Ottavio Bottecchia's first victory at the Tour de France. A hundred years later the bikes that bear his name continue to make cyclists dream of the world.

WOW! So interesting…
24th August 2024

Beverley

Diana ace
Fabulous collage of this great looking bike! I never knew it was such a famous brand, thanks for all the info.
August 24th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
It certainly is interesting.
August 24th, 2024  
