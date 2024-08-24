LEGGENDARIA - BOTTECCHIA CENTENARY amazing…

When I see this bike parked in the garden my heart skips a beat…



Not only do I love this bike with a passion

the owner is my sons age and here for a opera singing lesson.

So, I make my herbal tea and sit in the garden listening… the piano is is both mellow & agressive, quick & slow… I can hear the teachers prompts…

Oh what Wonderful tea break…



OTTAVIO BOTTECCHIA THE ITALIAN POWER

San Martino di Colle Umberto 1 August 1894 - Gemona del

Friuli 15 June 1927. First Italian to win the Tour De France in 1924, wearing the yellow jersey from the first to the last stage.

The Bricklayer from Friuli, Ottavio Bottecchia, has become an undisputed legend of cycling.



BOTTECCHIA CENTENARY



1924-2024 Bottecchia Cicli celebrates the centenary of Ottavio Bottecchia's first victory at the Tour de France. A hundred years later the bikes that bear his name continue to make cyclists dream of the world.



WOW! So interesting…