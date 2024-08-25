Previous
Pretty scruffy gorgeously fragranced Rose by beverley365
356 / 365

Pretty scruffy gorgeously fragranced Rose

Our little garden is so scruffy, however beautiful flowers appear as if by magic and I get to breathe in their fragrance.

Something I’ve done forever…. I’ve always felt inspired and empowered by breathing in the fragrance of flowers.

"The optimist sees the rose and not its thorns; the pessimist stares at the thorns, oblivious to the rose" - Kahlil Gibran

I feel the need for bliss today, a day of calm, so I’ll sit at my desk and focus…
25th August 2024 25th Aug 24

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
97% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Gorgeous
August 25th, 2024  
Dianne ace
Flowers with scent are just the best!
August 25th, 2024  
Diana ace
Gorgeous capture and colour, lovely detail too.
August 25th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise