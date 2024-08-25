Sign up
Pretty scruffy gorgeously fragranced Rose
Our little garden is so scruffy, however beautiful flowers appear as if by magic and I get to breathe in their fragrance.
Something I’ve done forever…. I’ve always felt inspired and empowered by breathing in the fragrance of flowers.
"The optimist sees the rose and not its thorns; the pessimist stares at the thorns, oblivious to the rose" - Kahlil Gibran
I feel the need for bliss today, a day of calm, so I’ll sit at my desk and focus…
25th August 2024
25th Aug 24
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Joan Robillard
ace
Gorgeous
August 25th, 2024
Dianne
ace
Flowers with scent are just the best!
August 25th, 2024
Diana
ace
Gorgeous capture and colour, lovely detail too.
August 25th, 2024
