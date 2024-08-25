Pretty scruffy gorgeously fragranced Rose

Our little garden is so scruffy, however beautiful flowers appear as if by magic and I get to breathe in their fragrance.



Something I’ve done forever…. I’ve always felt inspired and empowered by breathing in the fragrance of flowers.



"The optimist sees the rose and not its thorns; the pessimist stares at the thorns, oblivious to the rose" - Kahlil Gibran



I feel the need for bliss today, a day of calm, so I’ll sit at my desk and focus…