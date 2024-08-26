My boys toy cars… I bit of fun with warm memories

From the 1990’s…



A fun collection of vintage Porsche up until 2000 I think.

On a Saturday morning we would walk or my Boz would run to the paper shop across the park to pick up their magazine with a free car. Wonderful times .



They would play with them then share them on there bookcases..

Ironically these are all my favourite colours… the other heart is blues, green, purples & blacks.



This has been a good way to store them these last 3 decades.



It makes me smile just thinking about these times.



I spent most of yesterday with Brett listening intently to his vision, plans and dreams… wonderful day!



Makes me so happy…