358 / 365
About to discover the history of 1900’s chokers…
My great aunties tin of wonderfulness has been a joy to discover & share.
This is a good distraction from being glued to a book I started to read at the weekend.
It’s beautiful this morning I feel bursting with whiz bang happiness…
27th August 2024
27th Aug 24
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1238
photos
113
followers
120
following
98% complete
Susan Wakely
ace
Great colours.
August 27th, 2024
ELFord
ace
Glorious colour
August 27th, 2024
Bill Davidson
Nicely arranged
August 27th, 2024
Diana
ace
I love the little pearls on the center pieces.
August 27th, 2024
Christina
ace
Fabulous flat lay
August 27th, 2024
Jessica Eby
ace
Beautiful! It reminds me of one I had around the turn of the milennium. Very different colours, but similar style-- especially with the closure.
August 27th, 2024
