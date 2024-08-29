Sign up
Previous
360 / 365
Embroidery is wonderful therapy…
My great aunt, Gran and mother were great dressmakers, my aunt a corsetier, but their true passion was embroidery,
Wonderful to have a life in stitches…
I noticed almost immediately that I need to do a little repair ha ha
This was a gift in the 90’s, I was thrilled to receive it. A designer that created a stir…
For the last goodness knows how long it’s been in a box.
Am I motivated to do a little embroidery? No
But I’m loving discovering my past in a box…
29th August 2024
29th Aug 24
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1242
photos
113
followers
120
following
98% complete
View this month »
353
354
355
356
357
358
359
360
Latest from all albums
357
879
358
880
359
881
360
882
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
Sharing what inspires me
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
28th August 2024 1:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
A fabulous purse with those beautifully embroidered flowers.
August 29th, 2024
Kathy A
ace
Beautiful embroidery
August 29th, 2024
