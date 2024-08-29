Previous
Embroidery is wonderful therapy…

My great aunt, Gran and mother were great dressmakers, my aunt a corsetier, but their true passion was embroidery,

Wonderful to have a life in stitches…

I noticed almost immediately that I need to do a little repair ha ha

This was a gift in the 90’s, I was thrilled to receive it. A designer that created a stir…

For the last goodness knows how long it’s been in a box.

Am I motivated to do a little embroidery? No
But I’m loving discovering my past in a box…



Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year…
98% complete

Diana ace
A fabulous purse with those beautifully embroidered flowers.
August 29th, 2024  
Kathy A ace
Beautiful embroidery
August 29th, 2024  
