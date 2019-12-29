Previous
Next
Nanny alert! by bigmxx
Photo 1092

Nanny alert!

Day 363 - So look who has come for a visit for a whole 5 days, my 4½ month old twin Granddaughters and of course my daughter and her husband!
29th December 2019 29th Dec 19

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud....
299% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise