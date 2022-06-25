Clever little plant!

Previous
Photo 2001

Day 176 - I was in my sisters garden when she called me over to show me these house leeks that had flowered, what's amazing is that these self sowed in this empty concrete pot which has no soil in!
25th June 2022 25th Jun 22

Michelle

@bigmxx
Photo Details

