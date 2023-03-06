Previous
Warm! by bigmxx
Photo 2255

Warm!

Day 65 - We have at last arrived at the hotel where we are spending the next 3 nights, it’s 10.45 and still so warm, I’m not looking forward to returning to the cold UK!
6th March 2023 6th Mar 23

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
617% complete

Photo Details

