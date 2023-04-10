Previous
April showers! by bigmxx
Photo 2290

April showers!

Day 100 - After a glorious sunny day yesterday, today we had torrential rain this morning, followed by high winds and sun this afternoon, this evening we had showers and a funny coloured sky - lets see what tomorrow brings!
10th April 2023 10th Apr 23

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Margaret Brown ace
Love the colour and raindrops
April 10th, 2023  
