Previous
Photo 2380
Taking a rest!
Day 190 - This Azure Damselfly was making the most of the sun before the rain came - luckily it it was only a shower!
9th July 2023
9th Jul 23
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Photo Details
Views
Comments
Album
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Flashback
Monica
So pretty!
July 9th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a beauty!
July 9th, 2023
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Well spotted and a great capture.
July 9th, 2023
