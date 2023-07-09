Previous
Taking a rest! by bigmxx
Taking a rest!

Day 190 - This Azure Damselfly was making the most of the sun before the rain came - luckily it it was only a shower!
9th July 2023 9th Jul 23

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Monica
So pretty!
July 9th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a beauty!
July 9th, 2023  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Well spotted and a great capture.
July 9th, 2023  
