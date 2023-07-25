Sign up
Previous
Photo 2396
Having fun!
Day 206 - We took the Grandchildren out to a museum today, they had fun making things!
25th July 2023
25th Jul 23
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
25th July 2023 11:22am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Judith Johnson
ace
How lovely. We have craft activities at our local museum too.
July 25th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
They look as if they had fun! Lovely capture.
July 25th, 2023
Mags
ace
So cute and adorable!
July 25th, 2023
