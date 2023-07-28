Previous
Hold on tight! by bigmxx
Photo 2399

Hold on tight!

Day 209 - I know they're slimy and sticky but it amazes me how they hand onto things and don't get knocked off!
28th July 2023 28th Jul 23

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Slimy , sticky but sometimes with the most beautiful shell !
July 28th, 2023  
