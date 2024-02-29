Previous
Pointe à Pitre, Guadeloupe by bigmxx
Pointe à Pitre, Guadeloupe

Day 60 - Catching up on comments/pictures as we are in French Guadeloupe so I can use my EU data! We have had a fantastic day on a tour of this charming island, somewhere I’ve always fancied visiting as I love the Drama ’Death in Paradise’
