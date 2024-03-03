Previous
Barbados by bigmxx
Photo 2618

Barbados

Day 64 - Today we landed back In Barbados, I can’t believe we’ve half way through our holiday. We had a beach day today just swimming, sunbathing and drinking delicious cocktails!
3rd March 2024 3rd Mar 24

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
717% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Sounds so nice to me. Glad you're enjoying yourself.
March 4th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise