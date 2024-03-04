Previous
Saint Lucia by bigmxx
Saint Lucia

Day 65 - Today we are in Saint Lucia and it’s raining! As it’s my birthday today we went for a ride on a trolley train, the guide was very knowledgeable and had us all in stitches - we didn’t let the rain spoil our day!
4th March 2024 4th Mar 24

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Mags ace
Wishing you a very happy birthday! Beautiful shots in your collage.
March 4th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Wonderful collage , and a very Happy Birthday !
March 4th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful collage. Happy Birthday, Michelle.
March 4th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Such a beautiful collage! Happy Birthday 🥳
March 4th, 2024  
