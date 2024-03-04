Sign up
Previous
Photo 2619
Saint Lucia
Day 65 - Today we are in Saint Lucia and it’s raining! As it’s my birthday today we went for a ride on a trolley train, the guide was very knowledgeable and had us all in stitches - we didn’t let the rain spoil our day!
4th March 2024
4th Mar 24
4
0
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
2619
photos
43
followers
50
following
717% complete
View this month »
2612
2613
2614
2615
2616
2617
2618
2619
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
4
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Mags
ace
Wishing you a very happy birthday! Beautiful shots in your collage.
March 4th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Wonderful collage , and a very Happy Birthday !
March 4th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful collage. Happy Birthday, Michelle.
March 4th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Such a beautiful collage! Happy Birthday 🥳
March 4th, 2024
