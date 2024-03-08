Previous
Tortola, British Virgin Island by bigmxx
Tortola, British Virgin Island

Day 68 - Well that was our last port stop before we sail overnight/day/overnight before arriving back at our starting port Barbados - the two weeks has just flown past but we have throughly enjoyed it, especially trying the rum punch at each port!
8th March 2024 8th Mar 24

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Mags ace
Beautiful collage!
March 9th, 2024  
