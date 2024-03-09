Previous
Seaday! by bigmxx
Photo 2624

Day 69 - Today we are at sea sailing our way back to Barbados, it’s been a glorious day with lots of sunbathing, eating and drinking!
9th March 2024 9th Mar 24

Michelle

@bigmxx
