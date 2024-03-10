Sign up
Photo 2625
Farewell Barbados!
Day 70 - Today was our last day in the Caribbean, we done one last trip before being dropped at the airport, it was called ‘farewell Barbados’ and it was very interesting learning about the island and its history
10th March 2024
10th Mar 24
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Mags
ace
Another great collage! Hope you had a good time.
March 11th, 2024
