Farewell Barbados! by bigmxx
Farewell Barbados!

Day 70 - Today was our last day in the Caribbean, we done one last trip before being dropped at the airport, it was called ‘farewell Barbados’ and it was very interesting learning about the island and its history
10th March 2024 10th Mar 24

@bigmxx
Mags ace
Another great collage! Hope you had a good time.
March 11th, 2024  
