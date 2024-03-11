Previous
And we’re back in the UK 🥶 by bigmxx
And we’re back in the UK 🥶

Day 71 - After leaving the Caribbean yesterday and the warmth of 29 degrees we are home, I have on 3 layers, the heating is on and I’m still cold!
Michelle

Mags ace
Sorry about that. Bundle up!
March 11th, 2024  
