No I'm not looking at you! by bigmxx
No I'm not looking at you!

Day 75 - It's been rather windy and rainy on and off today, this hare refused to look at me, I think it was hiding in the long grass!
15th March 2024 15th Mar 24

Michelle

@bigmxx
