Taking a rest! by bigmxx
Photo 2631

Taking a rest!

Day 76 - From wind and rain yesterday to a sunny 11° today this poor chicken had to take a rest!
16th March 2024 16th Mar 24

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
720% complete

Diana ace
Fabulous find and capture. For a moment I thought it was run over 🙈
March 16th, 2024  
Mags ace
Aww! I hope it's okay.
March 16th, 2024  
