Enjoying the sun! by bigmxx
Photo 2632

Enjoying the sun!

Day 77 - After a morning of on and off rain the sun came out this afternoon, this Great tit took advantage of it!
17th March 2024 17th Mar 24

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
721% complete

Judith Johnson ace
Such a lovely close-up
March 17th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Super capture!
March 17th, 2024  
