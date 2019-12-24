Sign up
257 / 365
Frosted Evergreen
Merry Christmas to all!
24th December 2019
24th Dec 19
Barb
@bjywamer
I am 65, a grandma to three lively boys, and have lived in the Interior of Alaska since 1987. During the majority of that...
snow
winter
trees
evergreen
eDorre Andresen
ace
Just beautiful! Insta-fav!
December 25th, 2019
Nadezhda
Beautiful!
December 25th, 2019
