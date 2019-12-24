Previous
Frosted Evergreen by bjywamer
257 / 365

Frosted Evergreen

Merry Christmas to all!
24th December 2019 24th Dec 19

Barb

@bjywamer
I am 65, a grandma to three lively boys, and have lived in the Interior of Alaska since 1987. During the majority of that...
eDorre Andresen ace
Just beautiful! Insta-fav!
December 25th, 2019  
Nadezhda
Beautiful!
December 25th, 2019  
