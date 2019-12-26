Two Gifts

First of all, I thank God for my handsome husband, Ken! We became engaged 52 years ago on Christmas Eve, and he put my engagement ring in a tiny little Christmas stocking. :-)



The other gift is the beautiful and unique, hand-crafted Christmas card which Ken is holding. Ken's sister makes the most amazing cards using flowers she dried from her own flower bed. This one is (obviously) a Christmas tree made of fern fronds. Nearly everything of every card is made from flower petals...even the tiniest details! Thank you, Sharon, for caring to give gifts made with love!