Rustic Barn by bjywamer
Rustic Barn

Old barns are my favorite thing to photograph! I have a Pinterest file called "Barns Intrigue Me". This one is only 11 miles from our home here in Montana.
27th December 2019 27th Dec 19

Barb

I am 65, a grandma to three lively boys, and have lived in the Interior of Alaska since 1987.
