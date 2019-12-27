Sign up
Rustic Barn
Old barns are my favorite thing to photograph! I have a Pinterest file called "Barns Intrigue Me". This one is only 11 miles from our home here in Montana.
27th December 2019
27th Dec 19
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
I am 65, a grandma to three lively boys, and have lived in the Interior of Alaska since 1987. During the majority of that...
260
photos
13
followers
32
following
71% complete
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
27th December 2019 11:50am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
buildings
,
fog
,
scenery
,
barns
,
montana
