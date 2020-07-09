Previous
Next
Summer Afternoon Reflections by bjywamer
Photo 437

Summer Afternoon Reflections

9th July 2020 9th Jul 20

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
I am 65, a grandma to three lively boys, and have lived in the Interior of Alaska since 1987. During the majority of that...
119% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Milanie ace
What a really interesting scene you made here.
July 11th, 2020  
Barb ace
@milaniet Thank you, Milanie! It appealed to me! The next photo was right at the same place.
July 11th, 2020  
amyK ace
Lovely; especially like the fence lines.
July 11th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise