Previous
Photo 1141
Bitsy Lounging On the Rollator
She's not happy when I have to make her get off so I can sit down there. LOL Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. Always very appreciated!
23rd March 2024
23rd Mar 24
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
animals
pets
cats
felines
