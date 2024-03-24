Sign up
Photo 1144
Sparrows
These two sat on the roof of the feeder for the longest time today...probably to escape the snow which fell all day.
Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. Always very appreciated!
24th March 2024
24th Mar 24
Barb
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
Tags
birds
,
backyard
,
snowfall
KoalaGardens🐨
that's just so cute!
March 25th, 2024
KWind
Cute shot!
March 25th, 2024
