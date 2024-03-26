Sign up
Photo 1145
Hummingbird Houses
Ken's latest creations... We're told that hummingbirds won't use them but, apparently, people buy them anyway..They ARE pretty cute, imo. 😊
26th March 2024
26th Mar 24
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
3032
photos
59
followers
76
following
313% complete
Tags
hobbies
,
crafts
,
woodworking
