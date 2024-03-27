Previous
Two More Hummingbird Houses by bjywamer
Photo 1146

Two More Hummingbird Houses

Ken has been a busy guy the last few days! I really like these two, but especially the purple one with pussy willow catkins. 😁

Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. Always very much appreciated!
27th March 2024 27th Mar 24

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
313% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise