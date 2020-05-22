Previous
1000 Pieces by bjywamer
51 / 365

1000 Pieces

This one took awhile, as you might imagine! lol
22nd May 2020 22nd May 20

Barb

@bjywamer
I am 65, a grandma to three lively boys, and have lived in the Interior of Alaska since 1987.
Milanie ace
That's a whole bunch of the same color that could go anywhere - great job on completing this one!
May 24th, 2020  
