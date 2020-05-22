Sign up
51 / 365
1000 Pieces
This one took awhile, as you might imagine! lol
22nd May 2020
22nd May 20
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
I am 65, a grandma to three lively boys, and have lived in the Interior of Alaska since 1987. During the majority of that...
1150
photos
53
followers
79
following
Tags
entertainment
,
hobbies
,
puzzles
,
jigsaws
Milanie
ace
That's a whole bunch of the same color that could go anywhere - great job on completing this one!
May 24th, 2020
