Abandoned Heart

This was my 12 year-old grandson's unexpected find lying between some railroad ties yesterday as we went out together to explore potential photo opps. We had given him my first digital camera for Christmas, and he began snapping photos immediately. So, we had him over to our home for two nights and spent hours on Monday giving him informal instruction in using the camera by mostly just going out and shooting. He took eighty photos! lol I think we may have created an addict!