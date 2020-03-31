Previous
Next
Checking Out the Potential Digs by bjywamer
250 / 365

Checking Out the Potential Digs

This is the first sparrow we have seen actually land on the newest birdhouse. Wonder if he'll decide to stay?
31st March 2020 31st Mar 20

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
I am 65, a grandma to three lively boys, and have lived in the Interior of Alaska since 1987. During the majority of that...
68% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise