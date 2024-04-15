Sign up
Photo 793
Photo 793
Approaching Polson, Montana from the North
Our long Sunday drive brought us Tom this grand vista as we headed back south to our home.
Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All so very appreciated!
15th April 2024
15th Apr 24
1
1
Tags
mountains
,
scenery
,
montana
Louise & Ken
ace
In one photo alone I can easily see what it is to love about Montana! Just gorgeous!
April 17th, 2024
