Weathered But Still Standing by bjywamer
Photo 556

Weathered But Still Standing

More views of the abandoned feed mill in Ronan, MT.
11th March 2022 11th Mar 22

Barb

Bill ace
The patina on that building is really nice.
March 12th, 2022  
Barb ace
@cwbill I really like it, too, Bill! Thanks for your visit and comment!
March 12th, 2022  
