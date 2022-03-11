Sign up
Weathered But Still Standing
More views of the abandoned feed mill in Ronan, MT.
11th Mar 22
Barb
@bjywamer
Tags
buildings
,
structures
,
montana
Bill
ace
The patina on that building is really nice.
March 12th, 2022
Barb
ace
@cwbill
I really like it, too, Bill! Thanks for your visit and comment!
March 12th, 2022
