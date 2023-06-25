Previous
Successful Hunt by bjywamer
Photo 724

Successful Hunt

This hawk was lifting off from this field with its prey in its talons. Probably a field mouse or gopher.

Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. Always so appreciated!
25th June 2023 25th Jun 23

Barb

Cathy
Amazing capture!
June 27th, 2023  
