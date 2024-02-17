Sign up
Previous
Photo 782
Yellow Church
This is the full color version of the church photo I converted to black & white and toned for day 17 of Flash of Red.
Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. Always so appreciated!
17th February 2024
17th Feb 24
3
2
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
775
776
777
778
779
780
781
782
780
1115
781
1116
1117
1118
782
1119
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
Other Favs of Mine
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
14th February 2024 11:19am
Tags
buildings
,
structures
,
churches
,
montana
gloria jones
ace
Great photo of this wonderful, quaint chruch
February 17th, 2024
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
The color version is just as good as the toned image!
February 17th, 2024
Barb
ace
@seattlite
@olivetreeann
Thank you, ladies! A couple of years ago it didn't look nearly this nice, but then they painted it this cheery yellow. :-)
February 17th, 2024
