Approaching Plains, Montana

Yesterday my husband drove our grandson and me about 70 miles round trip from our home here in Dixon so we could grab some great photo opportunities. The road follows the river fairly closely for most of the way, so lots so scenic views. The day was beautifully sunny!



Praise God for the joy of still being able to make special memories with those we love, even at the height of this corona virus crisis! I hope all of you here at 365 are blessed with those kinds of moments and with health day-by-day, wherever you live.