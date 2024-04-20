Previous
Next
Undisturbed... by bjywamer
Photo 388

Undisturbed...

I thought these horses looked so serene as they grazed. Had to grab a photo when I noticed that the pond showed their reflection. :-) BOB

Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. Always so appreciated!
20th April 2024 20th Apr 24

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
106% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Carole Sandford ace
Such a peaceful scene. Love the reflections too.
April 22nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise