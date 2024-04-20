Sign up
Photo 388
Undisturbed...
I thought these horses looked so serene as they grazed. Had to grab a photo when I noticed that the pond showed their reflection. :-) BOB
Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. Always so appreciated!
20th April 2024
20th Apr 24
1
1
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
Tags
reflections
,
horses
,
ponds
,
montana
Carole Sandford
ace
Such a peaceful scene. Love the reflections too.
April 22nd, 2024
