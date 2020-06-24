The Penthouse

This multi-compartment birdhouse is the latest addition to the many birdhouses that my husband has made. It was meant for purple martins; but after completing it, he learned that we don't typically have purple martins in our area. So, he modified it somewhat to make it inviting to the birds we do have. Because it is so big and heavy (even though in two parts), it sat on our deck for the last few months until a friend came last week to help get it erected on our shed roof. Don't know if it has any occupants yet, but some of our sparrows have been sitting on it. :-)