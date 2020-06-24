Previous
Next
The Penthouse by bjywamer
108 / 365

The Penthouse

This multi-compartment birdhouse is the latest addition to the many birdhouses that my husband has made. It was meant for purple martins; but after completing it, he learned that we don't typically have purple martins in our area. So, he modified it somewhat to make it inviting to the birds we do have. Because it is so big and heavy (even though in two parts), it sat on our deck for the last few months until a friend came last week to help get it erected on our shed roof. Don't know if it has any occupants yet, but some of our sparrows have been sitting on it. :-)
24th June 2020 24th Jun 20

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
I am 65, a grandma to three lively boys, and have lived in the Interior of Alaska since 1987. During the majority of that...
29% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise